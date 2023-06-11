Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,514,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636,656 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $28,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $53,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2,233.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,940,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after buying an additional 4,728,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after buying an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,003,000 after buying an additional 1,534,805 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.37. 2,569,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,509. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avner Mendelson bought 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $40,522.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,027 shares of company stock worth $194,684 over the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

