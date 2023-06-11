Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

VERU has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Veru Stock Performance

Shares of Veru stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Veru has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $116.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Veru Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 27.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 163.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 2,322.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 469,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 450,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth approximately $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

