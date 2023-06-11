VVS Finance (VVS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $97.15 million and $537,696.51 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,746,772,301,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,545,157,758,617 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

