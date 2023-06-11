Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $279,889.24

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Wanchain has a market cap of $33.64 million and approximately $279,889.24 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00032405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,653,146 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.