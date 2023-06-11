WazirX Price Hits $0.0923 on Top Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $35.26 million and $426,350.16 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0923 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

