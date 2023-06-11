Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,396 shares of company stock worth $10,979,929. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Etsy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Etsy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

