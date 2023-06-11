WOO Network (WOO) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $291.35 million and $10.45 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WOO Network

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,706,146,794 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

