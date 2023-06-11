Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 834 ($10.37) price objective on the stock.

WKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.46) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.83) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 700 ($8.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 640.67 ($7.96).

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 521.50 ($6.48) on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335.20 ($4.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 668 ($8.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £999.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,607.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 479.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 473.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 17.40 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13,000.00%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

