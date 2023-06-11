Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 834 ($10.37) price objective on the stock.
WKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.46) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.83) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 700 ($8.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 640.67 ($7.96).
Workspace Group Price Performance
Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 521.50 ($6.48) on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335.20 ($4.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 668 ($8.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £999.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,607.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 479.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 473.73.
Workspace Group Increases Dividend
About Workspace Group
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.
Featured Articles
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.