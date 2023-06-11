Zcash Achieves Market Capitalization of $409.53 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.08 or 0.00096005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $409.53 million and $20.11 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00042884 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00023335 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

