Zcash (ZEC) Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Zcash has a total market cap of $399.54 million and $19.12 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $24.47 or 0.00094913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00043309 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00022988 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000844 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001033 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000145 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
