ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.83

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $349,294.73 and $18.83 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00095306 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00043507 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00023228 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

