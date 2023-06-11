Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ZYNE opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $90,000. 23.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

