160,635 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Acquired by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 160,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,011.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Shares of DFEM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

