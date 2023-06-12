1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Short Interest Down 94.1% in May

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

1st Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

1st Capital Bancorp stock remained flat at $8.57 during trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. 1st Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

