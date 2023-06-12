29,308 Shares in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Bought by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Beyond Air at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Air by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 85,435 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Beyond Air

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 886,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 28,415 shares of company stock worth $183,543. Company insiders own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

Beyond Air Company Profile

XAIR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 270,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,973. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

