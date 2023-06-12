44,100 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 44,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in FirstEnergy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,790 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,832 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,035,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 978,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.75. 2,495,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Articles

