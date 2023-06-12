539,996 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 539,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $18,884,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,739,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,481,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.