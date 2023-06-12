683 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,960 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 309,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,216. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.16% and a negative net margin of 537.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

