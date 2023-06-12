683 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,900 Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Asure Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of Asure Software stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asure Software news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,324.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,336.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASUR has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Articles

