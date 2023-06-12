683 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,966 Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PSTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 544,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.86). Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Featured Stories

