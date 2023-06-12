683 Capital Management LLC Has $133,000 Stock Position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGICW)

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGICW – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,702 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of IGICW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. 870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.57. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.74.

