683 Capital Management LLC Invests $169,000 in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Annexon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Annexon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of ANNX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 513,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). As a group, analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Annexon

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 300,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,701,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,102.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

