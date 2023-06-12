683 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $105,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.90. 474,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,339. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $257.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Immersion had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

