683 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 4,773.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

CMPX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. 384,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,335. The firm has a market cap of $409.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

