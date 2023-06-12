683 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $35,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $35,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 4,211 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $48,552.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,921 shares in the company, valued at $667,829.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,711 shares of company stock valued at $183,328. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLXE traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,384. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $136.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About KLX Energy Services

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.