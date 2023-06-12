683 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 566,385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LCTX stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.37. 380,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,750. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 198.77%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.