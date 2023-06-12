744,442 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 744,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,858,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of Medtronic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.28. 4,428,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.23. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.