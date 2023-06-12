AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,423,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.15% of AbbVie worth $3,300,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.76. 4,888,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,047. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.66. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

