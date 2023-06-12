ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Sells $24,369.48 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 974 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $24,369.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,056.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,831. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,110,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $23,770,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $17,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.