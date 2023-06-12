Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $24.80.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
