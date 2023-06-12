Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

