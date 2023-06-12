Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $426.13.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded up $8.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $462.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.11. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $466.63. The company has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $557,101,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 36,653.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 839,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

