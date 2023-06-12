Aequim Alternative Investments LP Increases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BMRN traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.32. 810,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $961,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,941,382.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $961,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at $40,941,382.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,665. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

