Aequim Alternative Investments LP Takes $131,000 Position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABIW)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABIW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 237,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Separately, Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in OmniAb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

NASDAQ:OABIW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,467. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

