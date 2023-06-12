Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Price Target Raised to $212.00

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.84. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,605. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $186.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

