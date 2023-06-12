Alerus Financial NA Buys Shares of 63,628 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 63,628 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,000. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.10. 4,904,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,213,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.90 and a one year high of $154.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average is $146.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,572,979 shares of company stock worth $2,222,680,014 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

