Alerus Financial NA Grows Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.30. 1,883,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,635. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

