Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALIM stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $2.80. 50,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,411.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

