Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Major Shareholder Acquires $299,250.00 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Altus Holdings Lp Gso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00.

Altus Power Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE AMPS traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. 1,282,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,700. Altus Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.80 million, a PE ratio of -270.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

