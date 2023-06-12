Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,669 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $79,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 399,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $17,732,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,068,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,825. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

