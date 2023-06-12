Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $84.88 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,310,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,883,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.9% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $248,305,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,336,000 after buying an additional 2,928,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.19. The stock had a trading volume of 85,402,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,931,473. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $130.79. The stock has a market cap of $208.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.78, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

