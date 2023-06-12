Amaze World (AMZE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $25,537.23

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on major exchanges. Amaze World has a total market cap of $48.18 million and approximately $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

