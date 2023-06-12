Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.57. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

