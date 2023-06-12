American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.69. 2,981,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,948. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

