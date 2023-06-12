American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.
American Superconductor Stock Performance
AMSC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 141,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,353. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
American Superconductor Company Profile
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
