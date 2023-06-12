Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $62.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.92.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
