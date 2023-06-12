Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.17

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMFPF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amplifon in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Amplifon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

