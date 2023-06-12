Amundi Acquires 555,799 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Amundi boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,799 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.64% of Phillips 66 worth $305,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.78. 2,883,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.