Amundi Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Amundi lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,974 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.42% of Deere & Company worth $542,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

NYSE:DE traded up $8.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $387.13. 1,526,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.21 and a 200 day moving average of $405.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.