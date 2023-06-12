Amundi Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Amundi cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,092,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,444 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Eaton were worth $505,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $189.55. 1,434,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $190.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.40. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

