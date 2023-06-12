Amundi Has $297.91 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amundi grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,344,064 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $297,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.86, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

